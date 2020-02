News at a Glance



Paracetamol Abuse May Result to Liver, Kidney Failure – Don Biz Watch Nigeria - A medical doctor with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Gbenga Adebusoye, has warned that abuse of paracetamol in general and in Continue reading Paracetamol Abuse May Result to Liver, Kidney Failure – Don at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.



News Credibility Score: 92%