Pardon lPOB leader to bury father, Ohanaeze begs Buhari The Guardian - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, presidential pardon to bury his father.



