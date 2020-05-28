Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Parents oppose plan to reopen Lagos schools
ESUT Parrot  - Some parents in Lagos State have kicked against the reopening of schools in view of the continued spread of the coronavirus in the country.According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the parents said it was important for the Federal and state governments ...

12 hours ago
