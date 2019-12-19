

News at a Glance



Parliamentary Workers Decry Inadequate Budgetary Appropriation This Day - Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has decried the inadequate budgetary appropriation for Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in the 2020 Appropriation Act. To this end, the union called on President Muhammadu ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



