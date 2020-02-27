

News at a Glance



Party Congress: Tambuwal charges PDP to uphold fairness, transparency Vanguard News - As BOT Chairman describes him as Party’s gem The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has reiterated the need for the party to adhere to the principle of fair play in its ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



