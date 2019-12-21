

Passenger convicted for smoking aboard Air Peace flight Vanguard News - A passenger who was caught smoking on board Air Peace flight P4 7558 of December 11, 2019 from Sharjah to Lagos, has been found guilty by an Ogba Magistrate Court and sentenced to two weeks imprisonment with the option of paying 200,000 naira as fine.



