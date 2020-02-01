Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pastor Adeboye’s RCCG to protest insecurity, killing of Christians Sunday
News photo The Breaking Times  - Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) are embarking on prayer walk across the country tomorrow to express displeasure at the “gruesome killings of innocent people in the country.” The action is also to pray for “the government to ...

2 hours ago
My Celebrity & I:
A video of a RCCG program has stirred reaction online after pastor was heard praying against the spirit of Marlian...
Orsu 24 News:
Orsu24news Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) are embarking on prayer walk across the country tomorrow to express displeasure at the “gruesome killings of innocent people in the country.” The action is also to pray for “the ...
Gist Lovers:
We’re JOINING Can ON 3-DAY FASTING AND PRAYER FOR Nigeria, Adeboye TELLS Rccg MEMBERS The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, has thrown his weight behind a [...]


