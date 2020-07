Pastor Impregnates Biological Daughter, Procures Abortion 3 Times Our 9Ja - A 44-year-old pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Ogo-Oluwa parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping, impregnates and procuring abortion for his daughter 3 times.



News Credibility Score: 94%