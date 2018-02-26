

News at a Glance



Pastor, Slumps And Dies In Front Of Congregation, While Preaching Naija News - A South African pastor, Reverend Bassie Jackals, lost his life yesterday while preaching to members of his church at the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kuruman, Northern Cape. The pastor was said to have slumped while he was preaching but died ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



