Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Pastor To Die By Hanging For Doing This Terrible Thing To Another Man
Tori News  - A pastor has been sentenced to death by a court in Ondo state over an incident involving another man.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Eye:
An Ondo State based Pastor, Kolawole Samson, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing one Ayo Olaniyi at a village near Okeigbo area of the state.The late Olaniyi was said to have in March 2016, gone to hunt frogs alongside three others at a ...
Affairs TV:
Samson Kolawole, a pastor with a Pentecostal church in Ondo State, is to die by hanging for committing murder. Kolawole was sentenced to death on Friday by a high court sitting in Akure, the state capital.
Abuja Reporters:
Osagie Otabor, Akure An Ondo State based Pastor, Kolawole Samson, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing one Ayo Olaniyi at a village near Okeigbo area of the state.
Diaspora Reporters:
An Ondo State based self-acclaimed Pastor, Kolawole Samson, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing one Ayo Olaniyi at a village near Okeigbo area of the state.


   More Picks
1 ‘No plan’ for a curfew in NYC amid George Floyd protests: de Blasio - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Britain accuses the EU of trying to string Brexit talks out until the November deadline - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
3 Zamfara lawmaker dies - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Zamfara lawmaker, Jekada is dead - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 US Election: Prophet T.B Joshua Sends New Message To Donald Trump - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
6 Private Schools Owners Reject Federal Government Plans To Turn Hostels Into Isolation Centres. - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
7 Five (5) Misconceptions About Jehovah's Witnesses - Gist Punch, 3 hours ago
8 US election: Prophet T.B Joshua sends new message to Donald Trump - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
9 Hundreds arrested, 33 NYPD cops injured during NYC George Floyd protests - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
10 Obaseki orders Police investigation into death of UNIBEN student - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info