News at a Glance



Pastor Tunde Bakare advocates for “a post-Buhari legacy” News Wire NGR - The Presiding Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari “to build a strong post-Buhari legacy facilitated by accurate succession.” DailyTrust Newspaper reports that he said a key responsibility that ...



News Credibility Score: 41%