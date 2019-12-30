

News at a Glance



Pastor Tunde #Bakare meets #Buhari in #Aso Rock Nija Eye - N [BREAKING] Pastor Tunde #Bakare meets #Buhari in #Aso Rock The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Bakare was Buhari’s running mate in ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



