

News at a Glance



‘Pastors collecting tithes and offerings online amid Coronavirus pandemic are scammers’ – Shatta Wale (Video) FL Vibe - ‘Pastors collecting tithes and offerings online amid Coronavirus pandemic are scammers’ – Shatta Wale Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale has lashed out at Ghanaian Pastors who are now receiving tithes and offerings online, following a presidential...



News Credibility Score: 21%



