Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Pathetic state of a Primary School in Kebbi where Pupils sit on bare floor (Photos)
News photo Luci Post  - A Nigerian man identified as Muhammed Mubarak took to Facebook on Friday, to post photos of the dilapidated Bayan Tsaha Model primary school in Birnin Kebbi,  Kebbi State, where pupils sit on the bare...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Iran shows missile, launches satellite which fails to reach orbit - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
2 My life is in danger – PDP chieftain - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
3 Cassie Shares First Photos of Herself since Welcoming her Daughter - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
4 Kidnapped Law School student freed - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Actress Uchenna Nnanna calls out colleagues waiting for death of Ibiwari Etuk to post RIP messages - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Pregnant IG Model Reveals England Footballer Kyle Walker is the Father of her Unborn baby days after he was Dumped by his Partner of 10-years - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 Igbo group warns Nnamdi Kanu against attending parents’ burial - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
8 Fayose asks to explain whereabouts of N400m meant for reconstruction Ado-Akure road - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
9 Medical Officer at Feetal Hospital & Diagnostics - Radio 9ja, 4 hours ago
10 Biafra: Igbo group warns Kanu against attending parents’ burial - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info