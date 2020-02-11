Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Patience Jonathan: Former first lady visits Aso Rock to share experience with Aisha Buhari
News photo Davina Diaries  - Patience Jonathan: Former first lady visits Aso Rock to share experience with Aisha Buhari

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Regime challenges Bishop Kukah over Buhari’s asset declaration - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
2 T-Boss Celebrates her Daughter as She Turns 6 Months - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
3 ‘I lost husband, daughter in one year’, says Farida Waziri - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
4 Britain To Proceed With Major Rail Project HS2 - Inside Business Online, 4 hours ago
5 ALLEGED N150BN FRAUD: Resign now APGA tells Senator Orji, Abia speaker - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Sudan to hand ex-president Omar al-Bashir to ICC﻿ - Today, 4 hours ago
7 Husband Forced to Apologize to his wife on Twitter after She Took Offense at his Tweet - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
8 PDP leaders resume protests, storm EU secretariat - Authentic Nigeria, 5 hours ago
9 Fayemi Approves six months Maternity Leave for Female Workers - Within Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 No controversy over TSA — Imo Gov’t - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info