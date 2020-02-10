Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pension or perish – The Nation
The Citizen  - Government must calm the fears of unions about borrowing pension funds The agitated response of organised labour to the Buhari administration’s intention to borrow N2 trillion from Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for infrastructural ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Use Abacha loot to develop oil-producing communities’ - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 Corps Member, Eight Others Kidnapped On Lokoja-Abuja Road - Infotrust News, 4 hours ago
3 Ogun State suspends sale of Amotekun recruitment form - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
4 China sends coronavirus treatment guide to Nigeria - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
5 Pension or perish – The Nation - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
6 Uzodinma has no right to stop peaceful protest in Imo, says PDP chieftain - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
7 Court to hear suit against Secondus, others March 12 - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
8 Opinion (11/02/20): The Coronavirus Challenge, Nigeria and Other Responses, By Reuben Abati - Yes International! Magazine, 5 hours ago
9 Nigerian, Sudanese Nationals, Others Arrested in India for Duping Over 200 People by Promising to Sell Kidneys to them - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
10 Nanny McPhee Star Raphael Coleman Dies Aged 25 - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
