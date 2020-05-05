

People are now standing in Bank queues and exchanging their spot for N10K - Nigerian man raises alarm (Video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A Twitter user has alleged that a group of people who do not have anything to do at the Bank are now going there to stand in queues in other to exchange their spot for N10K following the easing of lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



News Credibility Score: 95%



