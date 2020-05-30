Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


People protest in U.S. Oakland over police-custody death of George Floyd
NNN  - A Friday night protest in U.S. Northern California city of Oakland over the police-custody death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis turned into a riot with dozens of protestors arrested.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Bayelsa: APC divided ahead of senatorial bye-elections? - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Like prodigal son! Gov. Ortom’s Ex-Aide, Utaan begs for forgiveness - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
3 Oronsaye report: Massive job loss looms across MDAs - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 How we staged Miss Teen Pageant on Facebook - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 ‘Consequences will be more for disadvantaged children’ - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19 hits 9855 in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria Records 553 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest in 24hrs - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
8 BUHARI LOSES NEPHEW - Abuja Reporters, 2 hours ago
9 NCDC confirms 553 new COVID-19 cases, total now 9,855 - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 Buhari Will Sign Peace Corps Bill - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info