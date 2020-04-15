Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

People with more than N5,000 in their accounts can’t get COVID-19 palliatives —Nigerian govt
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Nigerians with more than N5,000 in their bank accounts will not be included among the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s palliatives intended to mitigate the effects of the lockdown imposed by government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

11 hours ago
