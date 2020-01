News at a Glance



#PepperThem: Aisha Buhari Tweets Video Showing Daughter, Hanan Waving On Presidential Jet [WATCH] The Trent - Aisha Buhari, the first lady, on Monday tweeted a video of Hanan, one her daughters, waving at a crowd from the presidential jet. The 55 seconds clip, accompanied by a musical background, showed Hanan capturing the culture of Bauchi people.



News Credibility Score: 61%