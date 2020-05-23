Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Peter Okoye shades brother, Jude over the ‘death’ of Cynthia Morgan’s career
Kemi Filani Blog  - Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of the defunct group, P Square has reacted to the on going feud between Cynthia Morgan and his elder brother, Jude Okoye. Kemi Filani News recalls that Peter left his brother and the group three years ago after they had a ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Information Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye recently reminded colleague, Cynthia Morgan about she refused to sign a contract with him three years ago.
My Celebrity & I:
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye recently reminded colleague, Cynthia Morgan about she refused to sign a contract with him three years ago.
Naija on Point:
Nigerians have expressed shock, as well as sympathy, after singer Cynthia Morgan narrated how she lost everything, including ‘her name’, to Music Executive, Jude Okoye due to a contract she signed with his record label Cynthia Morgan who was very ...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Peter Okoye shades his brother, Jude over fallout with Cynthia Morgan
Blue Ink:
Cynthia Morgan in an Instagram live chat has opened up on her fall out with the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’, Jude Okoye. The dancehall star who now goes with the name “Madrina” recalled how she lost her stage name “Cynthia Morgan” ...
See Naija:
Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group has revealed how Cynthia Morgan rejected the contract he gave her. Peter’s revelation came after Cythian narrated how she “lost everything” to his elder brother and CEO of Northside Records, Jude Okoye. ‘ ...
Willamazen:
Davido’s brother, Nigerian music executive producer, Director of Pacific Energy, Chairman of HKN Music Group. Adewale Adeleke calls out artiste and fans According to him, Adewale Adeleke who also reacted to Cynthia Morgan’s disclosure.
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “They made you see me like the bad egg” – Peter Psquare reacts to Cynthia Morgan’s fall out with Jude Okoye Peter Okeye (Mr P), one of the PSquare brothers reacted to Cynthia Morgan opening up on her fall out with his ...
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Cynthia Morgan reveals all Jude Okoye made her loss and Peter Okoye ( Mr P) reacts Nigerian musician and self acclaimed dance hall queen who has not been on the limelight for long revealed some issues with her former boss that looks ...


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Why churches will remain closed – CAN - Osmek News, 1 hour ago
2 Alligator Who Survived WW2 Bombing Dies - News Break, 2 hours ago
3 France reopens worship centres - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Oyedepo reveals God’s plan as states reopen churches in Nigeria, US - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
5 Police Arrests Burna Boy, Father Over Noise Complaint - EE Live, 2 hours ago
6 Photos: How Buhari, Family Observe EidAlFitr prayers - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 China says virus pushing US ties to brink of ‘Cold War’ - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
8 Why I rejected 10 ExxonMobil vehicles – Gov Udom - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 Despite El-rufai’s Warning, Kaduna Health Workers Begin Strike Amid A Pandemic - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: The Soludo factor - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info