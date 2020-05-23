Peter Okoye shades brother, Jude over the ‘death’ of Cynthia Morgan’s career Kemi Filani Blog - Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of the defunct group, P Square has reacted to the on going feud between Cynthia Morgan and his elder brother, Jude Okoye. Kemi Filani News recalls that Peter left his brother and the group three years ago after they had a ...



News Credibility Score: 70%