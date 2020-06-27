Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Peter Okoye, wife and daughter test positive to Covid-19
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye aka Mr P has tested positive to coronavirus alongside his wife, and daughter.

8 hours ago
How My Family Survived COVID-19 After Three Weeks – Singer, Peter Okoye City People Magazine:
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr. P, has narrated how he and his family recovered from COVID-19, after battling with the respiratory disease for about three weeks.
Olajide TV:
Musician Mr P (PSquare’s Peter Okoye) has come out to reveal how he probably took Coronavirus to his house and his daughter also got infected, probably through him.
Mojidelano:
Singer, Peter Okoye of separated PSquare group has revealed that himself, his wife Lola, their daughter Aliona and domestic staff got infected with coronavirus and battled it for over three weeks.


