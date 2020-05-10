|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Sokoto loses commissioner - Newzandar News,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
‘Stay at home’ is now ‘Stay alert’, Boris Johnson tells Britons as UK eases lockdown - Ripples,
7 hours ago
|
3
|
ABTI/ Gotel 450: Atiku has declared self as enemy of God, man- EARN - Nigeria Breaking News,
7 hours ago
|
4
|
Coronavirus: Pastor Tunde Bakare sends strong message to church leaders over ban on religious gatherings - Ogene African,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu threatens to re-impose lockdown over non-compliance with guidelines - Daily Times,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
“Demand proof that Osinbajo is Alive” – Nnamdi Kanu to Yoruba leaders - Nigeria Breaking News,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Lagos discharges 21 more COVID-19 cases - Ripples,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
PDP commiserates with Tambuwal over Sheikh Haruna Usman’s death - News Diary Online,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
HEDA warns against Planned commencement of vaccine trial in Nigeria - National Accord,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
Senate President okays Yobe govt’s probe of ‘mystery deaths’ - PM News,
8 hours ago