

News at a Glance



Peterside calls Wike a full-blown dictator, after Governor allegedly demolishes two hotels Ladun Liadi Blog - The immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has condemned in strong terms the demolition of two hotels in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike over alleged violation of an ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



