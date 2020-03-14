Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Petrol: FG consults on pump price reduction
News photo MusBizu Beat  - The Federal Government has begun consultations with relevant stakeholders on a possible reduction of the pump price of petrol in the wake of the crash of crude oil prices globally.

4 hours ago
The Guardian:
Indication emerged yesterday that the Federal Government was still consulting on whether the pump price of petroleum products should be slashed as a result
Premium Times:
Authorities said the border policy has led to a reduction in the fuel consumption statistics.
FG consulting on reducing petrol pump price - Minister of Petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva Nigerian Eye:
Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum resources, says consultations are ongoing to decide if the pump price of petrol will be reduced.This, he said, is related to the drop in crude oil prices.As at 9pm on Friday, Brent crude which is the ...
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG Indication emerged yesterday that the Federal Government was still consulting on whether the pump price of petroleum products should be slashed as a result
Petrol pump price drops to ₦114.53 as a result of Coronavirus Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Petrol pump price drops to ₦114.53 as a result of Coronavirus Coronavirus is not only taking life's but affecting the global economy and oil prices.
Gist Punch:
The expected open market price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, has dropped to N114.53 per litre, N30.47 lower than the approved pump price of the product.The PUNCH reported on March 2, 2020 that the sharp drop in crude oil prices on ...


