Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Pharmacist, 4 others hacked to death as cult groups clash in Benue town
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Five persons including a pharmacist have been killed following a violent clash involving two cult groups in Ugbokolo town, Okpokwu Local Government Area in Benue State. It was gathered that four of the victims were hacked to death on Monday night while ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Five killed as rival cult groups clash in Benue Five people were killed between Monday and Tuesday in Ugbokolo community of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State following a cult clash between two rival groups, Red and Black. It ...
People's Daily:
From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi A pharmacist was yesterday killed by unknown gunmen in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu local government area of Benue State. Sources said within three days, about five persons have been killed over a renewed rivalry between two cult groups ...
Olisa TV:
Five people including a Pharmacist were reportedly killed in a fresh rivalry cult group clash in Ugbokolo town of Okpokwu Local Government Area in Benue State. Sources say four of the victims were hacked to death on Monday night while another one was ...


   More Picks
1 Ini Edo and music producer, Larry Gaaga spark dating rumors (photos) - The Info NG, 54 mins ago
2 Olisa Metuh’s Conviction: Proof of Buhari’s Anti-corruption fight – BMO - The Herald, 1 hour ago
3 Five ties to watch in the Europa League - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
4 APC Vs PDP: Barrister Bamgbose Predicts Outcome Of Cases Before Supreme Court - Naija News, 1 hour ago
5 DSS Denies Arresting Two Sons Of Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko - Reporters Wall, 1 hour ago
6 Police dismisses SARS officer involved in the death of footballer ‘Kaka’ - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
7 Sacked Bayelsa Deputy Gov-elect Denies Facing Forgery Trial In 1990 - News Break, 1 hour ago
8 Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
9 “My family wants to drown me,” Club Cubana’s E.D raises an early-morning alarm - Instablog 9ja, 2 hours ago
10 Legal giant Afe Babalola leads David Lyon’s case at Supreme Court - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info