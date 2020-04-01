

News at a Glance



Pharmacist with the National Hospital Abuja arrested for allegedly sodomizing 12 year old boy (photo) Linda Ikeji Blog - The National Agency for The Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested Abubakar Danraka, an Imam within the Spring Valley Estate and Chief Pharmacist at the National Hospital Abuja for allegedly sodomising a 12 year old boy.



News Credibility Score: 95%



