Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Photo Of Armed Robbery Kingpin Who Was Nabbed In Ogun With Weapons And Charms (Photos)
News photo Online Nigeria  - The suspect One Oluwatosin Abowaba has been arrested for allegedly being the leader of a group responsible for stealing of motorbikes in Mowe and Ijebu axis of Ogun State. Abowaba was arrested by the Ogun State security agency, the So-Safe Corps. In a ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Armed Robbery Kingpin Nabbed With Weapons and Charms In Ogun. Uju Edochie's Blog:
One Oluwatosin Abowaba has been arrested for allegedly being the leader of a group responsible for stealing of motorbikes in Mowe and Ijebu axis of Ogun State. Abowaba was arrested by the Ogun State security agency, the So-Safe Corps. In a statement on ...
Suspected armed robbery gang leader nabbed with weapons, charms Top Naija:
One Oluwatosin Abowaba, who is said to be the leader of a group responsible for stealing of motorbikes in Mowe and Ijebu axis of Ogun State, has been arrested by the Ogun State security agency, the So-Safe Corps. Abowaba was also accused of being ...
Picture Of Armed Theft Kingpin Who Was Nabbed In Ogun With Weapons And Charms (Photographs) Naija on Point:
The suspect One Oluwatosin Abowaba has been arrested for allegedly being the chief of a gaggle accountable for stealing of motorbikes in Mowe and Ijebu axis of Ogun State. Abowaba was arrested by the Ogun State safety company, the So-Protected Corps.
So-Safe corps arrest suspected robbery kingpin with weapons and charms in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Officers of the Ogun State security agency, the So-Safe Corps have arrested a suspected robbery kingpin identified as Oluwatosin Abowaba over alleged theft.


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info