Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Photo: Ronaldo flaunts £630k jewellery, most expensive Rolex watch
The News Guru  - Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped out in grand style for the 14th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, wearing jewellery worth £630, 000 on one hand including Rolex’s most expensive ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Pastor Tunde Bakare visits Buhari in Aso Rock (Photo) - NGG, 2 hours ago
2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to leave Arsenal - Today, 2 hours ago
3 Ghosn disgraced ex-Nissan chief flees from Japan - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 Why Nigerians should not worry over debt profile – FG - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
5 EFCC told to probe governors’ wives - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2020: UN Secretary General issues powerful message - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari unveils plans for South East - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
8 CBN Moves to Facilitate Card Pre-authorisation for Payment - This Day, 3 hours ago
9 Revenue Agencies Failed To Remit N1.6 Trillion Into Federation Account - AuGF - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
10 People Walking Free With Billion Of Dollars In Accounts - Obono-Obla - Titope Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info