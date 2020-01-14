

News at a Glance



Photo of a visually impaired man who sells banana in Kaduna to pay bills and train his children in school Linda Ikeji Blog - Mohammed Hassan shared a photo of a visually impaired man who sells banana in Kaduna with his son as a guide. He captioned the photo;"I have encounter, with this wonderful blind man selling banana at AP filling station along waff road in kaduna.



News Credibility Score: 95%



