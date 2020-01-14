Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos: Fela Statue pulled down by Lagos state Government
A statue of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti at Allen Avenue in Ikeja, has been pulled down by today's Government. This is coming two years after former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode commissioned the monument.Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson for Governor

6 hours ago
