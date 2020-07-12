Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Photos: Ghanaian man pours hot water on his breastfeeding wife’s breast in Enugu
News photo Within Nigeria  - Men of the Enugu state police command have arrested a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku for allegedly pouring hot water on the breasts of his nursing wife.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Man Pours Hot Water On His Wife’s Chest In Enugu Naija Loaded:
A man has been arrested for pouring hot water on the wife’s breasts in Enugu. Naijaloaded reports that a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku, has been arrested by men of the Enugu state police command for allegedly pouring hot water on the breasts of his wife.
Ghanaian man pours hot water on his breastfeeding wife’s breast in Enugu (photos) The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog What sheer wickedness! the Enugu state police have arrested a  Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku,for allegedly pouring hot water on his wife’s breast.
Angry Ghanaian splashes hot water on his Nursing wife’s breasts in Enugu (Graphic Photos) The Herald:
All hell broke loose in Enugu state after a Ghanaian man poured hot water on his breastfeeding wife’s breasts.
Husband pours hot water on his breastfeeding wife in Enugu Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Husband pours hot water on his breastfeeding wife in Enugu A Ghanaian husband living in Enugu with his family has been arrested for pouring hot water on the breasts of Read More >> Husband pours hot water on his ...
Husband Pours Hot Water On His Wife In Enugu Anaedo Online:
A Ghanaian husband living in Enugu with his family has been arrested for pouring hot water on the breasts of his breastfeeding wife.
Ghanaian man pours hot water on his breastfeeding wife’s breast in Enugu (photos) Sleek Gist:
A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku, who poured hot water on the breasts of his nursing wife has been arrested by ...
Ghanaian Man Pours Hot Water On His Breastfeeding Wife’s Breast In Enugu The Essence TV:
A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku, has been arrested by men of the Enugu state police command for allegedly pouring hot


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info