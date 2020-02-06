Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Photos: Just Touching It Can Kill You— US Police Warn About Drug Called ‘Gray Death’
News photo The Breaking Times  - Officials in Louisiana are warning people to stay away from ‘gray death’, a lethal drug that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Record Breaking ABU First Class Graduate Gets Governor Bafaru’s Overseas Scholarship - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
2 Senator Omo-Agege heads 56-member Senate constitution review committee - Today, 1 hour ago
3 Odion Ighalo Shares Amazing An Throwback After Signing With Manchester United - Ono Bello, 2 hours ago
4 9 Nigerians to take part in TRCN online exams in UK, USA, others - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Nuhu Ribadu denies saying Buhari recruited bandits to oust Jonathan - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
6 Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi for Tearing Trump’s Speech - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Only saying ‘God When’ as a response to every challenge you face isn’t a practical solution - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 Okada Not Part Of Lagos Plan – Fashola Backs Sanwo-Olu’s Ban - News Break, 2 hours ago
9 New Jersey Gang Member is Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Nigerian Man who was Urinating in his Street - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Some terrorist attacks attributed to Boko Haram in Nigeria are carried out by Christians, Muslim group claims - Ripples, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info