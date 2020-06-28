Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos Of Ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi Being Laid To Rest In Ibadan
News photo Nigeria Newspaper  - Photos Of Ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi Being Laid To Rest In Ibadan

2 hours ago
Ajimobi Is Finally Laid To Rest After Much Chaos Reporters Wall:
Tears flowed uncontrollably as the remains of former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi was laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday. The former Governor of More
[Photos] Ajimobi Laid To Rest At His Ibadan Residence The New Diplomat:
The remains of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, were on Sunday laid to rest at his Oluyole
Cosmos Nwoko's Blog:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27.
Social Distancing Observed as Former Gov Ajimobi is Buried in His Residence iExclusive News:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday.        Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State ...
Photos Of Ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi Being Laid To Rest In Ibadan (Photos) Naija on Point:
The former governor who died on Thursday, June 25 in Lagos from COVID19 complications, was buried in Ibadan. The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27.
Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state Luci Post:
Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27. The immediate past Governor who died on Thursday, June 25 in Lagos from...
Ajimobi laid to rest at Oluyole Estate residence City Voice:
The earthly remains of former governor of Oyo State, the late Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi has been laid to rest. He died last week of complications from COVID-19. The janazah prayer and burial took place at the Oluyole Estate residence of the deceased.
Ajimobi laid to rest in private residence Affairs TV:
The remains of former Oyo Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been laid to rest.


