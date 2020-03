News at a Glance



Photos: Pastor Adeboye Preaches to Near Empty Auditorium, Reveals What God Told Him About Coronavirus Newsmakers - Ololade Adeyanju The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, today, preached to a near-empty auditorium as the church suspended all physical services, and resorted to online services in line with the ban ...



News Credibility Score: 21%