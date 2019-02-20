Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates members of the Lagos State Law Reform Commission & Advisory Council of the prerogative of mercy
Encomium Magazine  - Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurates members of the Lagos State Law Reform Commission & Advisory Council of the prerogative of mercy …

1 day ago
 Additional Sources

NAN:
The Supreme Court in Abuja on wednesday , has uphold the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, the News Agency of Nigeria reports .
The Herald:
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of governors  Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos,  Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna and Emmanuel Udom
Olisa TV:
The Supreme Court has unanimously endorsed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State in the last gubernatorial election.
NNN:
NNN: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday expressed joy over the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.
Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday expressed joy over the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.
PM News:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday expressed joy at the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected Governor of the State, saying that the victory is for the people of Lagos.
The Eagle Online:
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday expressed joy at the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected Governor of the State, saying the victory is for the people of Lagos.
Nigerian Eye:
The Supreme Court has affirmed Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.It was gathered that Justice Paul Galinje delivered the unanimous judgment on Wednesday.Justice Paul Galinje held that the reliefs sought by the appellant do ...
Blueprint:
Sets aside ACourt order for Oyo supplementary election The Supreme Court has upheld the victories of governors Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai and Abdullahi [...]
The News Guru:
The Supreme Court has affirmed Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State. TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Justice Paul Galinje delivered the unanimous judgment on Wednesday. Justice Paul Galinje held that the reliefs sought by the ...
Inside Business Online:
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. The unanimous judgment was delivered on Wednesday by Justice Paul Galinje. He held that the reliefs sought by the appellant do not fall within the ambit of the ...
Naija News:
Supreme Court Upholds Emmanuel’s Election Victory The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the appeal challenging Udom Emmanuel’s election as the duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State. The unanimous judgment of the court was delivered by Justice ...
Concise News:
The Governor of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed joy at the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected Governor of the State, saying that the victory is for the people of Lagos.
Authentic Nigeria:
The Supreme court today upheld the Election victory of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Seyi Makinde’s election as Governor of Oyo State and election of Abdullahi Sule as the governor of Nasarawa State. Supreme Court affirms El-Rufai’s election ...
Infotrust News:
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, upheld the elections of eight governors.
News Dey:
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (image courtesy: Lagos Govt) The Governor of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed joy at the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected Governor of the State, saying...
Afrobeats Global:
Seyi Makinde and his legal team in joyous mood today in Abuja shortly after the Supreme Court upheld his election as the governor of Oyo state
Affairs TV:
he Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of Nasir El-Rufai as Governor of Kaduna State. Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna State had in November dismissed an appeal by Isah Mohammed Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ...
Lawyard:
The Supreme Court has upheld Abdullahi Sule’s election as the governor of Nasarawa State. The seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili dismissed the appeal of David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against governor Sule’s ...
GTV:
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of Nasir El-Rufai as Governor of Kaduna State. Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna State had in November dismissed an appeal by Isah Mohammed...
Gist Punch:
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Udom Emmanuel as the governor of Akwa Ibom State. The unanimous judgement of the apex court, delivered by Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, dismissed the appeal challenging Emmanuel’s election.Justice ...
Fresh News:
The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as the winner of the 2019 governorship election conducted in the state by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). The apex court dismissed appeals that sought to ...
Core TV News:
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the outcomes of the governorship elections in Oyo, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states. The court upheld the elections after listening to separate appeals regarding the outcomes.


