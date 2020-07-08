Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Phyno’s official DJ, JMasta builds a house for his parents (Photo)
A Nigerian Disc Jockey who goes by the moniker, JMasta, has successfully put smiles on the faces of his parents following the completion of the house he built for them in the village.

Phyno's official DJ, JMasta shares photos as he builds house for his parent
A Nigerian disk jockey, JMasta, has finally done a big thing for his parents and he took to social media to celebrate.
Phyno's Official DJ, Jmasta Builds New House For His Parents (Photo)
Indigenous rapper, Phyno's official disc jockey, DJ Jmasta has built a new house for his parents in the village. Taking to the photo-sharing app, the disc jockey broke the news and he also shared an image of the completed house.


