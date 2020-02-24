

News at a Glance



Picture Of The State Governor Visits Local Food Joint Without Aides And Security CKN Nigeria - Governor Zulum of Borno State left the Government house without his security details and visited a Pap, Akara & Masa joint for his breakfast somewhere in Maiduguri He is seen here in the picture without any of his aides at the local Akara ,Masa joint



News Credibility Score: 41%



