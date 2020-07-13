Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pictured! Man burns 10-year-old boy’s buttocks over tea
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man, Badmus Folarin, for burning the buttocks of a 10-year- old boy, Sunday David, for allegedly licking from a tin of tea.Folarin allegedly used a hot knife to burn the buttocks of the ...

Man uses hot knife to inflict 2nd degree burn on a boy for licking tea Sleek Gist:
A 22-year-old man identified as Badmus Folarin has been arrested by Ogun State Police for allegedly using a hot knife ...
Man burns 10-year-old boy’s behind over tea (photo) Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Man burns 10-year-old boy’s behind over tea (photo) Folarin allegedly used a hot knife to burn the buttocks of the victim for taking from the tea, which belonged to his (Folarin’s) mother.
Man Arrested For Burning 10-Year-Old Boy’s Buttocks With Hot Knife Because He Licked His Mum’s Tea Kanyi Daily:
Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Badmus Folarin, for maltreating a 10-year-old boy, Sunday David, living with his family at 12, Elegushi Street, Owode Yewa area of the state.
Man Uses Hot Knife On 10-Year-Old Boy Over A Tin Of Milo Naija News:
It was reported that the man who resides in Owode area of the State had tortured the child and again used a heated kitchen knife on his buttocks.
Man Burns 10-year-old Boy Tori News:
A man who used a hot knife to burn the buttocks of a 10-year-old boy has been apprehended in Ogun.


