Pictures From Comedian I Go Save’s Traditional Wedding In Edo
News photo My Celebrity & I  - All road leads to Edo state as comedian I gosave weds Iyabo, the mother of his three children. It was...

3 hours ago
Comedian I Go Save Marries Iyabo Traditionally #Photos Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
I Go Save married Iyabo the traditional way on Thursday,January 23,2020 ....
See Beautiful Photos From The Star-Studded Traditional Wedding Of Comedian I Go Save Ono Bello:
Comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke  popularity known as I Go Save recently married tied the knot with the mother of his children legally in the court and now has taken a step further by marrying her traditionally after 9 years of dating.
Monte Oz Live:
The traditional wedding introduction of comedian Otaghware Onodjayeke, aka, I Go Save, to the mother of his three children, Iyabo, took place in Edo state on Wednesday January 22nd.
I Go Save holds introduction ceremony (photos) Ladun Liadi Blog:
Comedian I Go Save recently got engaged to the love of his life Iyabo, who already bore him three children. And yesterday, 22nd of January, the love birds had their introduction.They had their court wedding last week.
Tori News:
A soldier has left his best friend very emotional after he turned up for the man's wedding ceremony.
How Comedian I Go Dye turned up to the traditional wedding of his best friend, I Go Save (Photos) Kemi Filani Blog:
Comedian I Go Dye has shared pictures showing how he turned up for traditional wedding if his friend and fellow comedian, I Go Save. I Go Save got married to his heartrob in a colorful ceremony in Benin City, Edo State. The event was graced by top ...


