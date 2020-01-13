Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Piers Morgan reacts in outrage to The Queen's statement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock announcement
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Piers Morgan has reacted in outrage to Queen Elizabeth's statement in reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior" royals.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 “Dare to be yourself” – Chacha Eke Faani writes as she shares another makeup-free photo - Within Nigeria, 42 mins ago
2 Edo: Gov Obaseki Signs New Minimum Wage Structure - Concise News, 43 mins ago
3 Lagos Assembly invites nominees for final screening - The Guardian, 50 mins ago
4 Rescued Heavily Pregnant Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
5 Orbih calls for PDP unity to sack APC in Edo - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
6 50 YEARS AFTER CIVIL WAR: We must embark on sober reflection – SOYINKA - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
7 NITDA Fund: EFCC to investigate defaulting telecoms providers, says Rep. - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 2023 Igbo presidency: Aspirants woo America - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 2023: Aspirants lobby US to support Igbos presidential bid - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Terry G VS Naira Marley: Nigerians debate over who has more 'Influence' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info