

News at a Glance



Plane Crash: Iranians Protest ‘Removal’ Of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khramenei Naija News - Following the admittance of the Iranian government that it shot down the Ukranian plane which crashed, killing 176 people on Wednesday, Iranians have called for the immediate resignation of their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khramenei There is a lot ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



