Plane with 177 passengers splits into three pieces
Nigerian Eye  - An aircraft, which was flying into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway on Wednesday.The plane split into three parts and the incident has been described as rough landing.The crash occurred at the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen ...

4 hours ago
Daily Times:
Flights resumed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Thursday after a passenger plane skidded off a runway and broke apart as it landed in bad weather.
PM News:
A plane carrying 177 people, including six crew members skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into three after landing in rough weather on Wednesday.
Tori News:
Three Turks have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a Turkish plane skidding off the runway and falling close to a bank due to bad weather.


   More Picks
1 Woman Rips Out Bible Part Asking Wives To Be Submissive And Uses It To Smoke Weed - Tori News, 34 mins ago
2 Why Innoson Will Not Be Using Farouq Osuolale's New Logo Now - Tori News, 34 mins ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend,Georgina Rodriguez Surprises him with a Brand new Mercedes AMG G63 on his 35th Birthday - My Celebrity & I, 36 mins ago
4 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu His Wife Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary - My Celebrity & I, 40 mins ago
5 Twitter hits $1 billion in quarterly revenue - Today, 44 mins ago
6 Endorsing Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman of APC will be bad luck for Oyo State – Bayo Shittu - City Voice, 45 mins ago
7 Minister resigns over ‘foolish’ messages to teenager - The News, 48 mins ago
8 Uzodinma extends tenure of investigation panels, commissions of inquiry - Encomium Magazine, 51 mins ago
9 NECO releases 2019 November/December SSCE results for external candidates - Okay.NG, 52 mins ago
10 Insecurity: Nigerian Ruler Buhari inducts three fighter aircraft - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
