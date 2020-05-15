

News at a Glance



Plateau PDP crisis deepens as parallel caretaker C’ttee emerge – VELOXNEWS Velox News - Gyang Bere, Jos The crises rocking the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday took a new dimension with the emegenced of a parallel Caretaker Committee. The factional Caretaker Committee led by former Governorship ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



