Plateau attack: Rep visits victims’ mass grave
The Guardian  - Member representing ManguBokkos Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rep. Bulus Maren, has visited the mass grave of the 13 people killed by gunmen in Kulben Community, Kombun district of Mangu Local Government of Plateau.

2 hours ago
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Victims of Plateau killings given mass burial •We had no hand in their death —Miyetti Allah THE 13 people killed on Wednesday by gunmen in Kombun district in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State have been given mass burial.


