Police Arrest Eleven Men For Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Jigawa Mojidelano - Police in Jigawa State have arrested 11 men for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at Limawa quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. Spokesperson for the police in Jigawa, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident on Sunday. He explained ...



News Credibility Score: 99%