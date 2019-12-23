Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Police Arrest House of Rep Member, Shina Peller
This Day  - Chiemelie Ezeobi The Lagos State Police Command has arrested House of Representatives member, Shina Peller, for alleged invasion of Maroko Division following the clampdown on his nightclub Quilox at the weekend.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 MUSIC : Pay Me My Money (Remix) – Dammy Krane Ft Medikal & B4bonah - Made 4 Naija, 2 hours ago
2 Wike, Dickson On Warpath Over Political Differences - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
3 Falana’s a liar, Buhari not seeking 3rd term – Presidency - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 President Buhari Replies Falana On ‘Third Term Agenda’, Amending Constitution - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
5 Obaseki: We’ll not exchange our people’s resources for peace - The News, 3 hours ago
6 Kemi Olunloyo Retires From Journalism, Turns Evangelist, Leading Youths To Jesus - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
7 Journalists advised to fact check to curb fake news, hate speech - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 McConnell not ruling out witnesses in impeachment trial - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 The Nigerian Trump, By SKC Ogbonnia - Prompt News, 4 hours ago
10 US House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info