Police Arrest Traditional Ruler, Others for Alleged Armed Robbery, Kidnapping This Day - Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia The police in Nasarawa State frirday said it had arrested the traditional ruler of Tunga in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, alongside 45 others over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.



