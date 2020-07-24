Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
Sahara Reporters  - Two personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been arrested in connection with a video on social media showing police officers molesting and harassing a lady caught at the residence of a kidnap and armed robbery suspect.

VIDEO: Police probe policemen in viral sexual harassment video The Punch:
VIDEO: Police probe policemen in viral sexual harassment video
VIRAL VIDEO: Policemen harass lady, ask her about her virginity, threaten to use taser on her Nigerian Eye:
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing some police officers in Ibadan, Oyo State, harassing a 25-year-old female suspect.The officers had gone to the home of a suspected kidnapper and ...
Humiliation of lady: All persons involved identified, 2 arrested The News:
Following investigations into the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force
Two policemen arrested over sexual harassment of woman in viral video Within Nigeria:
The three police officers and one civilian who recorded a video of themselves molesting and harassing a young lady in the company a wanted criminal have been identified and two of the officers arrested.


