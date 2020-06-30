Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police Arrest Woman Who Went To Bury Her Aborted Child
News photo Olu Famous  - Police operatives have arrested a woman who went to bury an aborted child in Anambra state. Also arrested was a quack chemist who allegedly carried out the abortion. Some expired drugs were also recovered in his shop.It would be recalled that on the ...

8 hours ago
Anambra Woman, Medicine Dealer Nabbed For Illegal Abortion Naija Loaded:
A 24-year-old woman, Chidera Nwaoga, and a patent medicine dealer, Odimegwu Ikunne, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bury a foetus at Nsugbe in the Anambra East Local Government...
Police Arrest Lady With Aborted Premature Baby (Photo) Information Nigeria:
Following a tip-off, Police operatives attached 33 Division in collaboration with the Nsugbe Vigilante group arrested one Chidera Nwaoga, 24, in Anambra State. She was arrested with a premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on her way to ...
Abortion: Police nab woman trying to bury dead ‘baby’ The News:
Okafor Ofiebor The Anambra Police Command announced  the arrest of woman who was attempting to bury a dead baby who died through illegally procured abortion
Woman arrested with corpse of premature baby in Anambra Top Naija:
One woman identified as Chidera Nwaoga, and a patent medicine dealer, Odimegwu Ikunne, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bury the foetus of a baby girl at Nsugbe in the Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. 24-year-old ...
Photo Of Lady Arrested With A Newly Aborted Baby and a Quack Chemist Nigeria Newspaper:
Photo Of Lady Arrested With A Newly Aborted Baby and a Quack Chemist
Police Arrest Lady With Aborted Premature Baby (Photo) Emperor Gist:
The SuspectsFollowing a tip-off, Police operatives attached 33 Division in collaboration with the Nsugbe Vigilante group arrested one Chidera Nwaoga, 24, in Anambra State.She was arrested with a premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on ...
Graphic Photo Of Lady Arrested With A Newly Aborted Baby, Quack Chemist Nabbed Tori News:
The woman, who was heavily pregnant, approached a quack and untrained chemist who allegedly administered an injection on her and terminated the pregnancy.


