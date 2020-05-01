Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Police Nab Men Breaking, Looting Traders Shops In Alaba (Photos)
Naija Choice  - Three yet-to-be identified men have been arrested by men of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command for breaking into shops at the Alaba International Market and Looting properties....

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 238 new cases of Covid-19 recorded today in Nigeria. See affected states - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
2 Corona watch 19: I haven’t seen Lagos this clean – Chisom Ejim - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
3 Sexy singer, Ednaco releases “Carry on” video amid COVID-19 lockdown - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 Kim Jong-Un Reportedly Makes First Public Appearance In 20 Days After Death Rumors - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
5 Policemen Enforcing Curfew In Ondo Cause Accident, Injured Driver Rushed To Hospital (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s population a challenge in fight against coronavirus – Yemi Osinbajo - Osmek News, 7 hours ago
7 Person Dies As Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Obalende (See Video) - The New Era News, 7 hours ago
8 Tolani Otedola descends annoyance on journalist who claimed her autistic brother is mentally unstable - Naija Choice, 7 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Rivers fighting coronavirus without support from Nigerian government – Wike - Velox News, 7 hours ago
10 238 New cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria as Death toll rises to 68 - Osmek News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info